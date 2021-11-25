Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rafael Benitez hopes Abdoulaye Doucoure can return to boost depleted Everton

By Press Association
November 25, 2021, 3:29 pm
Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure is close to a return after a foot injury (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton manager Rafael Benitez is hopeful influential midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure will be fit enough to return this weekend to help ease his selection problems.

The Spaniard currently has at least six senior players injured and Mason Holgate and Richarlison suspended for Sunday’s trip to Brentford.

Doucoure has missed four matches with a broken metatarsal but returned to training this week and could immediately go back into the starting line-up, so slim are Benitez’s resources.

“He has been training today so it is one player who maybe could be available. I think Doucoure has a chance,” said the Everton manager.

“Because it is a metatarsal injury if he is fine, he is fine. It is not like a muscle problem where we have to be careful.

“We have to be sure close to the game everything has healed and the player is confident.

“If it is like that it is always a risk when you come back from injury but not a massive risk.”

Benitez also received better news on Demarai Gray, who was forced off with a groin problem against Manchester City last weekend.

“He was doing a very light training session today so we will see if he can be available. Maybe we don’t have too much time but it (the injury) was less than we were expecting.”

Benitez will still definitely be without Yerry Mina (hamstring), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Andre Gomes (calf) and Tom Davies (knee),

