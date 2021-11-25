Salford without suspended duo for Oldham clash

Salford pair Matty Willock and Ash Hunter are suspended for the visit of Oldham.

Midfielder Willock was shown a red card for a challenge in Tuesday’s draw with Bristol Rovers, while substitute Hunter was dismissed for an elbow in the same game.

Another midfielder, Matty Lund, returns after serving a one-match ban.

Tom King, Corrie Ndaba, Luke Burgess, D’Mani Mellor and Ian Henderson all remain sidelined.

Oldham interim head coach Selim Benachour takes charge for the first time following Keith Curle’s departure.

Defender Jordan Clarke will miss out again having sat out the midweek defeat at Northampton due to concussion protocols.

Ousseynou Cisse, Benny Couto and Zak Dearnley’s places could be under pressure after all three were substituted at half-time on Tuesday.

That could mean starts for Hallam Hope, Jamie Hopcutt and Dylan Bahamboula.