Bournemouth’s injury problems continue to mount

Bournemouth’s injury problems continue ahead of a clash with Coventry.

Influential defender Lloyd Kelly is set to miss out again with a thigh problem while Gary Cahill is also a doubt after sustaining a knock during the midweek draw with Millwall.

Fellow defender Adam Smith is back training after missing eight matches with a knee injury and could potentially be involved, while Philip Billing is available after suspension.

Jordan Zemura, Ben Pearson, Junior Stanislas, Robbie Brady and David Brooks are all expected to remain sidelined.

Coventry have a doubt over midfielder Gustavo Hamer.

The Brazil-born 24-year-old limped off late on in the Sky Blues’ draw with Birmingham on Tuesday after taking a blow to the foot.

Striker Martyn Waghorn and defender Jake Clarke-Salter continue to be sidelined with shoulder and Achilles injuries, respectively.

Clarke-Salter has returned to parent club Chelsea for treatment and it is unclear when he will return. Young midfielder Josh Eccles is pushing for inclusion following a hip operation.