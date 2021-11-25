Simon Sluga could return in goal for Luton as Cardiff challenge Hatters

Luton hope to have goalkeeper Simon Sluga back for the Cardiff clash after he missed the goalless draw with Nottingham Forest.

Sluga was unavailable after he was identified as a close contact of someone who had Covid-19 when he was travelling back from Croatia duty.

It is hoped his period of self-isolation will elapse before the Cardiff match, but if it does not James Shea will continue to deputise.

“Simon has been tested every day and it’s been negative. He’s double-jabbed. I don’t know if he’ll be available,” boss Nathan Jones said.

Kieffer Moore is expected to continue up front for Cardiff after dispelling any concern over his fitness against Hull in midweek.

Cardiff captain Sean Morrison is expected to remain on the bench as a run of injuries has affected his form.

Bluebirds boss Steve Morison is considering making changes after a disappointing 1-0 home defeat by Hull.

“It’s a concern if we keep conceding. At the moment we keep conceding that goal in the first half,” he said.