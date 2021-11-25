Joe Allen suspended for Stoke

Stoke will be without Joe Allen through suspension for the Sky Bet Championship match against Blackburn.

Veteran midfielder Allen was sent off late on for a second yellow card in the midweek defeat at Bristol City, so must serve a one-match ban.

Forward Sam Surridge continues to serve out his own suspension for a straight red card during the closing stages of the win over Peterborough.

Midfielder Jordan Thompson (knee) is stepping up his recovery, while Nick Powell (leg), Sam Clucas (quad), Harry Souttar (knee) and Joe Bursik (quad) remain longer-term absentees.

Blackburn will check on defender Daniel Ayala ahead of the trip to the bet365 Stadium.

Spaniard Ayala was forced off during the first half of the 4-0 win over Peterborough on Wednesday night with a twisted ankle and continues to be assessed.

Dutchman Jan Paul Van Hecke is available again following suspension and could come into the defence if Ayala is not match fit.

Striker Sam Gallagher (calf) is closing in on a return but Ian Poveda, on loan from Leeds, is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a fractured fibula and ankle ligament damage during the draw at Bristol City last weekend.