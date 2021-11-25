Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Joe Allen suspended for Stoke

By Press Association
November 25, 2021, 4:25 pm
Stoke midfielder Joe Allen was sent off in midweek (Martin Rickett/PA)

Stoke will be without Joe Allen through suspension for the Sky Bet Championship match against Blackburn.

Veteran midfielder Allen was sent off late on for a second yellow card in the midweek defeat at Bristol City, so must serve a one-match ban.

Forward Sam Surridge continues to serve out his own suspension for a straight red card during the closing stages of the win over Peterborough.

Midfielder Jordan Thompson (knee) is stepping up his recovery, while Nick Powell (leg), Sam Clucas (quad), Harry Souttar (knee) and Joe Bursik (quad) remain longer-term absentees.

Blackburn will check on defender Daniel Ayala ahead of the trip to the bet365 Stadium.

Spaniard Ayala was forced off during the first half of the 4-0 win over Peterborough on Wednesday night with a twisted ankle and continues to be assessed.

Dutchman Jan Paul Van Hecke is available again following suspension and could come into the defence if Ayala is not match fit.

Striker Sam Gallagher (calf) is closing in on a return but Ian Poveda, on loan from Leeds, is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a fractured fibula and ankle ligament damage during the draw at Bristol City last weekend.

