Brentford v Everton By Press Association November 25, 2021, 4:51 pm Both teams are in poor form and may be satisfied with a point with Brentford striker Ivan Toney scoring the opening goal in a 1-1 draw Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Brendan Rodgers calls on Leicester to finish job of Europa League qualification Leicester surge to top of Europa League group with win against Legia Warsaw Paul Lawson praises Formartine for comeback win but Keith’s Craig Ewen rues penalty call Scott Parker admits Bournemouth were holding on for their point at Millwall