Plymouth missing Brendan Galloway after defender suffers dislocated kneecap

Plymouth will be without Zimbabwe defender Brendan Galloway because of a dislocated kneecap.

Galloway was carried off on a stretcher in the first half of Tuesday’s 3-0 home defeat by Wycombe.

“I don’t know how long it will be or how bad it is. There is a bit of swelling on it but it’s not ligament damage,” boss Ryan Lowe said.

Long-term absentees Niall Ennis and James Bolton, who have yet to play this season, are also out.

Wigan are without striker Charlie Wyke after he collapsed in training earlier this week.

Wyke was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition, but Wigan have said he will be “unavailable for selection for the immediate future”.

Forward Tendayi Darikwa returns from suspension for the trip to the south coast.

Striker Thelo Aasgaard is expected to be missing as Wigan seek an update on the severity of his hamstring issue.