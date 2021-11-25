Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lloyd Isgrove blow for Bolton ahead of Cheltenham clash

By Press Association
November 25, 2021, 7:55 pm
Bolton’s Lloyd Isgrove has suffered a hamstring injury (Tim Goode/PA)
Lloyd Isgrove has added to Bolton’s injury problems ahead of Cheltenham’s visit in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

Isgrove limped out of Tuesday’s win over Doncaster with a hamstring issue, which has been confirmed as a grade-three tear and could rule him out for 12 weeks.

To compound boss Ian Evatt’s selection worries, forward Dapo Afolayan is also unavailable due to a one-match ban for collecting five yellow cards in League One this season.

Alex Baptiste (knee) may return after he sat out the midweek clash, but Josh Sheehan, MJ Williams, Gethin Jones, Amadou Bakayoko, Andrew Tutte and Harry Brockbank all remain sidelined.

Cheltenham have their own fitness concerns with Matty Blair and Conor Thomas set to be absent again.

Manager Michael Duff revealed the pair have calf injuries which forced them to miss Tuesday’s victory at Gillingham.

A positive was Callum Wright’s return as a substitute in Kent for his first appearance since September, but Will Boyle (ankle), Charlie Raglan (knee) and Taylor Perry (hip) are still not ready.

The Robins are unbeaten in six matches in all competitions and also collected four points from games with Bolton last season.

