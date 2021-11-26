Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Raheem Sterling’s goalscoring has City keen on new contract

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 7:04 am
Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (Zac Goodwin/PA)

What the papers say

Raheem Sterling‘s recent scoring streak has reportedly got Manchester City interested in retaining the striker. The 26-year-old had struggled for minutes at City this season but has scored in his last three appearances, following injuries to Jack Grealish and Phil Foden. The Telegraph says the club will increase their attempts to negotiate a new contract for the England forward, who has one full season left on his current deal.

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina, according to the Mail. The paper says the Red Devils join Newcastle and Tottenham in keeping tabs on the 21-year-old striker, who has also attracted the interest of AC Milan and Juventus after scoring 12 times in 14 appearances this campaign.

Zinedine Zidane gestures on the touchline
PSG are reportedly considering Zinedine Zidane as a managerial option for the future (Adam Davy/PA)

Metro cites French media as reporting Paris St Germain have begun negotiations with Zinedine Zidane as they prepare to lose boss Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine is fancied for the permanent manager spot at Manchester United following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

Oleksandr Zinchenko might soon find himself shifting from Manchester to the North East. The full-back has only played 56 minutes for City in the current Premier League season and the Mail says Newcastle are interested in bringing the 24-year-old to the club in January.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: Spain’s Fichajes says the Lazio midfielder, 26, is being considered by Manchester United bosses as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba, whose current deal with the club ends in the summer.

Marco Asensio: The versatile 25-year-old is interested in a move to Arsenal as his time at Real Madrid draws to a close, according to Spain’s El Nacional.

