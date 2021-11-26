Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Robert Sanchez back from ban for Brighton

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 9:02 am
Robert Sanchez was sent off late on against Newcastle before the international break (Ben Stansall/PA)
Robert Sanchez was sent off late on against Newcastle before the international break (Ben Stansall/PA)

Brighton will have goalkeeper Robert Sanchez available again following suspension for the Premier League match against Leeds.

Sanchez was sent off late on against Newcastle before the international break, so Jason Steele deputised against Aston Villa last weekend.

Midfielder Enock Mwepu could be in contention again following a muscle strain, while forward Aaron Connolly has recovered from a heel problem.

Leeds will be boosted by the return of Raphinha and Rodrigo, who both missed last week’s 2-1 defeat at Tottenham.

Raphinha has recovered from illness and Rodrigo is back in contention after a foot injury, while Jamie Shackleton is also available after missing the last two matches.

Patrick Bamford (ankle), Robin Koch and Luke Ayling (both knee) remain unavailable for first-team action, although the latter is closing in on his return after surgery and could appear for the under-23s on Monday.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Lamptey, Cucurella, Webster, Dunk, Duffy, Bissouma, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Trossard, Steele, Burn, Veltman, Mac Allister, March, Richards, Maupay, Locadia, Sarmiento, Mwepu, Connolly

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Llorente, Dallas, Cooper, Firpo, Struijk, Phillips, Forshaw, Klich, Harrison, Rodrigo, Raphinha, James, Gelhardt, Roberts, Klaesson, Cresswell, McCarron, Jenkins, Drameh, Greenwood.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal