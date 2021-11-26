Yoane Wissa and Mathias Jensen back in contention for Brentford against Everton

Yoane Wissa and Mathias Jensen will return to the Brentford squad for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Everton.

Jensen missed last week’s 3-3 draw at Newcastle due to being quarantined after contracting Covid, while Wissa has spent over a month out with an ankle problem.

However, Bees boss Thomas Frank revealed defender Matthias Jorgensen is likely to be sidelined once again with an unspecified leg injury.

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure could make his comeback from a broken metatarsal which has sidelined him for a month.

Forward Demarai Gray has made a quicker-than-expected return from a groin issue sustained last weekend but this game may come too soon for him.

Defender Mason Holgate and Richarlison are both suspended while centre-back Yerry Mina (hamstring), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Andre Gomes (calf) and Tom Davies (knee) are all absent.

Brentford provisional squad: Fernandez, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbuemo, Janelt, Canos, Toney, Cox, Thompson, Goode, Roerslev, Stevens, Onyeka, Bidstrup, Forss, Ghoddos, Baptiste, Wissa.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne, Allan, Doucoure, Townsend, Delph, Iwobi, Rondon, Begovic, Kenny, Branthwaite, Gbamin, Onyango, Tosun, Gordon, Simms, Welch, Dobbin.