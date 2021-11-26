Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Birmingham without suspended Ryan Woods for Blackpool clash

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 11:01 am
Ryan Woods (second left) will miss Birmingham’s clash with Blackpool as he starts a three-match suspension (David Davies/PA)
Ryan Woods (second left) will miss Birmingham’s clash with Blackpool as he starts a three-match suspension (David Davies/PA)

Birmingham will be without midfielder Ryan Woods for the visit of Blackpool on Saturday afternoon.

The 27-year-old was shown a red card by referee Leigh Doughty in their goalless draw with Coventry in midweek for bringing down Ian Maatsen on the counter attack.

Birmingham’s appeal against the dismissal was rejected by the Football Association and Woods will serve a three-match suspension.

Kristian Pedersen is back in contention for Lee Bowyer’s side after he returned to training following a hamstring injury.

Marcel Oakley is a doubt for the game after he was forced off with an injury in the 65th minute of their game on Tuesday night.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley may call upon Jerry Yates for their trip to the West Midlands.

The 25-year-old was an unused substitute in their 0-0 draw against West Brom in midweek but could make his return as Shayne Lavery still makes his way back up to full fitness following his injury.

The Tangerines could opt for an unchanged defence after keeping their first clean sheet since last month, last time out.

CJ Hamilton could also feature after coming off the bench on Tuesday for his first appearance since August.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal