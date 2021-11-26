Birmingham without suspended Ryan Woods for Blackpool clash

Birmingham will be without midfielder Ryan Woods for the visit of Blackpool on Saturday afternoon.

The 27-year-old was shown a red card by referee Leigh Doughty in their goalless draw with Coventry in midweek for bringing down Ian Maatsen on the counter attack.

Birmingham’s appeal against the dismissal was rejected by the Football Association and Woods will serve a three-match suspension.

Kristian Pedersen is back in contention for Lee Bowyer’s side after he returned to training following a hamstring injury.

Marcel Oakley is a doubt for the game after he was forced off with an injury in the 65th minute of their game on Tuesday night.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley may call upon Jerry Yates for their trip to the West Midlands.

The 25-year-old was an unused substitute in their 0-0 draw against West Brom in midweek but could make his return as Shayne Lavery still makes his way back up to full fitness following his injury.

The Tangerines could opt for an unchanged defence after keeping their first clean sheet since last month, last time out.

CJ Hamilton could also feature after coming off the bench on Tuesday for his first appearance since August.