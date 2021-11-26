Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Eddie Howe to be in Newcastle dugout for Arsenal game after recovery from Covid

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 11:21 am
New Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe will be in the dug-out for the first time at Arsenal on Saturday after recovering from Covid-19 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
New Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe will be in the dug-out for the first time at Arsenal on Saturday after recovering from Covid-19 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Eddie Howe will be in the Newcastle dugout for the first time when they head for Arsenal on Saturday after recovering from his bout of Covid-19.

The 43-year-old, who tested positive for coronavirus on the eve of his first game in charge against Brentford, returned a negative test on Friday morning.

He will be allowed to resume his role as the Magpies’ new head coach with his symptoms having been traced back to earlier last week.

Assistant Jason Tindall has revealed his long-time friend was unwell at the beginning of this week, but has improved significantly since.

Tindall said: “You’re always worried when someone’s got this virus because you know what the potential outcome could be.

“But I was in daily contact with him four, five six times a day not only talking football and talking preparations for training, but also talking to see how he is and to see if there’s anything he needs to help him recover quicker.

“From how he was in the early part of the week to how he is the latter part of the week, there’s been a huge difference.

“I know how much this job meant to him, I know how much this football club now means to him, how much he wants to do well for this football club, and I know how much he was looking forward to the first game at St James’ Park, so I was really gutted that he was unable to be there for those reasons.”

Tindall is well placed to judge Howe’s situation having tested positive for Covid himself earlier in the year.

He said: “You feel very up and down. One minute, you feel like you’re okay and all of a sudden, it just knocks you for six and you just need your bed and you just need to rest and you need to sleep.

“He’s been a little bit like that. Certainly the early part of the week when he was feeling at his worst, he was sleeping a lot, he was resting a lot.

“In terms of sickness and bad headaches and that sort of stuff, he wasn’t really feeling that, but I know it took it out of him physically, for sure.”

Howe was nevertheless able to play a full part in preparations for the game at the Emirates Stadium, in which Newcastle will once again go in search of a first win of the campaign at a ground where they have lost on their last nine league visits, with the help of a range of technology.

Tindall said: “He sees training back every day – we video training every single day from multiple angles. That will then be sent to him in the afternoons.

“He will review that back, as will we as coaches, go through it, analysing the detail within that session and then feed back what’s necessary to the players the following day.

“Eddie has been a big part of that. He’s a very hands-on manager-coach and he’s had that influence throughout the week in terms of the preparations for Arsenal.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal