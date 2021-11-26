Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No new issues for Arsenal against Newcastle as Granit Xhaka closes in on return

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 11:27 am
Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka could return from a knee injury before the end of the year (Nick Potts/PA)
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has no new selection problems ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with struggling Newcastle.

The Spaniard has also been boosted by the news that midfielder Granit Xhaka could return before the end of the year after making good progress in his recovery from a knee ligament injury.

However, Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Sead Kolasinac is still missing with an ankle problem picked up on international duty earlier this month.

Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle is a doubt for the trip to the Emirates Stadium with a hamstring injury.

Gayle will be assessed after resuming light training on Thursday, but could join defender Paul Dummett (calf) on the sidelines.

Head coach Eddie Howe will be in the dugout after returning a negative Covid-19 test, and he faces a decision over whether to restore keeper Martin Dubravka to the starting line-up following his return from a foot problem in place of Karl Darlow, who endured a difficult afternoon in last Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Brentford.

Arsenal provisional squad: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Saka, Lokonga, Maitland-Niles, Smith Rowe, Lacazette, Odegaard, Leno, Tierney, Aubameyang, Holding, Soares, Pepe, Elneny, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Dubravka, Manquillo, Murphy, Ritchie, Lewis, Krafth, Fernandez, Clark, Lascelles, Schar, Hayden, Shelvey, S Longstaff, Willock, Hendrick, Fraser, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Joelinton, Gayle.

