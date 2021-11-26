Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid-hit Oxford down to 13 senior outfield players for Rotherham clash

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 11:41 am
Oxford goalkeeper Simon Eastwood is among the club’s Covid absentees (Tess Derry/PA)
Covid-hit Oxford have only 13 senior outfield players available for Saturday’s clash with League One leaders Rotherham.

With Simon Eastwood among those unavailable, Connal Trueman is set to continue in goal after joining on an emergency loan deal from Birmingham.

Anthony Forde, Elliott Moore, John Mousinho, Mark Sykes, Matty Taylor and Jordan Thorniley are all isolating, as are some members of staff.

To compound matters, winger Ryan Williams is also expected to miss the match after injuring his thigh in last week’s FA Cup loss to Bristol Rovers.

Rotherham are set to again be without goalkeeper Josh Vickers.

A groin problem kept the 25-year-old out of Tuesday’s victory over Ipswich, with Viktor Johansson taking his place, although Vickers may be fit enough for the bench.

Joe Mattock and Ollie Rathbone are both fit again but face a battle to get back into the matchday squad with the Millers in such good form.

Paul Warne’s side are unbeaten in their last 15 matches in all competitions.

