Covid-hit Oxford down to 13 senior outfield players for Rotherham clash

Covid-hit Oxford have only 13 senior outfield players available for Saturday’s clash with League One leaders Rotherham.

With Simon Eastwood among those unavailable, Connal Trueman is set to continue in goal after joining on an emergency loan deal from Birmingham.

Anthony Forde, Elliott Moore, John Mousinho, Mark Sykes, Matty Taylor and Jordan Thorniley are all isolating, as are some members of staff.

To compound matters, winger Ryan Williams is also expected to miss the match after injuring his thigh in last week’s FA Cup loss to Bristol Rovers.

Rotherham are set to again be without goalkeeper Josh Vickers.

A groin problem kept the 25-year-old out of Tuesday’s victory over Ipswich, with Viktor Johansson taking his place, although Vickers may be fit enough for the bench.

Joe Mattock and Ollie Rathbone are both fit again but face a battle to get back into the matchday squad with the Millers in such good form.

Paul Warne’s side are unbeaten in their last 15 matches in all competitions.