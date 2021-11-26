Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Cambridge hoping to recall Shilow Tracey for Sunderland clash

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 11:43 am
Shilow Tracey has missed the last five matches for Cambridge (Nigel French/PA)
Shilow Tracey has missed the last five matches for Cambridge (Nigel French/PA)

Cambridge head coach Mark Bonner hopes to have Shilow Tracey available to face Sunderland at a sold-out Abbey Stadium.

Tracey has missed the last five games due to a hip injury suffered during the FA Cup tie at Northampton.

Lloyd Jones is back in light training but will not be rushed back into action.

Greg Taylor and Liam O’Neil remain sidelined and have further to go in their recovery than Jones.

Sunderland will be without Aiden McGeady for up to three months in a major blow to their promotion campaign.

McGeady suffered a knee ligament injury in the midweek draw at 10-man Shrewsbury.

Luke O’Nien could also be out for an extended spell if he is told by a specialist he can no longer put off an operation on his shoulder.

O’Nien would join a lengthy injury list which includes Jordan Willis, Niall Huggins, Denver Hume, Lee Burge and Dennis Cirkin, with Cirkin due to undergo hernia surgery on Friday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal