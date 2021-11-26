Fit-again Duane Holmes hoping for Huddersfield return against Middlesbrough

Huddersfield midfielder Duane Holmes hopes to be back in contention for the home game against Middlesbrough.

Holmes has missed the last two games due to a thigh injury, but returned to full training this week and could be involved.

Boss Carlos Corberan has no new injury worries after the narrow midweek defeat at QPR, but skipper Jonathan Hogg (knee) remains up to eight weeks away from a return to action.

Fellow midfielder Alex Vallejo (knee), defender Pipa (groin), striker Jordan Rhodes (back) and winger Aaron Rowe (toe) are all still out.

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder will assess two unnamed players, who sustained knocks in the midweek home defeat to Preston.

Wilder confirmed Andraz Sporar (ankle) and Duncan Watmore are both fit and available after being withdrawn as a precaution on Tuesday night.

Defender Dael Fry (groin) and midfielder Martin Payero (Achilles) are not expected to feature, while Darnell Fisher, Sammy Ameobi and Marcus Browne remain long-term absentees.

Wilder is chasing his first win as Boro boss in his third game in charge after replacing Neil Warnock earlier this month.