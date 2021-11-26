Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Graham Potter urges Brighton to ‘keep positive’ despite results tailing off

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 1:03 pm
Brighton manager Graham Potter has not seen his side win a league game since mid-September (Nick Potts/PA)
Graham Potter would gladly take an ugly win over Leeds on Saturday to help kick-start Brighton’s Premier League campaign.

The Seagulls were flying high earlier in the campaign following four wins in the opening five league games.

The last of those, however, came back on September 19, since when Brighton have drawn five – notably 2-2 at Anfield – and lost twice, beaten last weekend at Aston Villa in Steven Gerrard’s first match in charge.

Brighton were held 1-1 by Newcastle in their previous match at the Amex Stadium before the international break.

Potter knows it is a run which must be broken sooner rather than later – and by any means.

“It (recent home form) sums up where we have been this year – the good, the bad and I wouldn’t say the ugly, but the not so fantastic,” the Brighton boss said.

“We want to try and keep improving, we have done a lot of things well, but there is always room to improve and the next game gives you that opportunity.

“It is going to be a good game with the way Leeds play, an exciting and an interesting one to watch, so we will need our supporters and we will give it our best.”

Leeds head to the south coast in need of a confidence boost themselves.

Sunday’s defeat at Tottenham left Marcelo Bielsa’s side in 17th, just two points above the drop zone.

Potter, though, will not underestimate the performance levels needed in Saturday’s late kick-off.

“The thing with Leeds is it is so authentic, so clear and they have had an amazing journey with Marcelo there.

“A big club like Leeds United with that support and belief behind them, they are always going to be a fantastic opponent in the Premier League.

“It is a game you have to look forward to – you know what you are going to get, an intensity that is really impressive and you have to stand up to that.”

Former Ostersunds and Swansea boss Potter marked a century of games in charge of Brighton last weekend.

The 46-year-old remains very much focused on meeting the next set of challenges head on.

“You have got to try and be in the moment, got to work with perspective all the time and also be grateful for the experience you are having,” Potter said.

“You understand about the external noise around the Premier League, which I think is quite unique.

“It is the challenge of the league in terms of how hard it can be to get wins and how you need to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

“So you need to keep positive, need to keep believing in what you are doing because it is not like you are winning every other week.

“With international breaks, you can go a long time (without winning), so that is the test of character which makes you grow as a person and I am grateful for the experience.”

