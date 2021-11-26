Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Kane Wilson ankle injury concern for Forest Green ahead of Bristol Rovers clash

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 2:01 pm
Kane Wilson is facing a race to be fit ahead of the visit of Bristol Rovers (Simon Marper/PA)
Kane Wilson is facing a race to be fit ahead of the visit of Bristol Rovers (Simon Marper/PA)

Forest Green are waiting on the fitness of Kane Wilson as they prepare to welcome Bristol Rovers to the Fully Charged New Lawn on Saturday.

The 21-year-old was forced off midway through the second half in Rovers’ 2-0 win over Barrow with an ankle injury and it remains to be seen whether he is in Rob Edwards’ plans for the weekend.

Boss Edwards confirmed there are no new injury concerns for the league leaders.

Mathew Stevens is likely to start up front after grabbing two goals on his last outing at home.

Bristol Rovers will be without Alfie Kilgour for their short trip to Nailsworth.

Manager Joey Barton confirmed that the 23-year old will be out for the foreseeable after he underwent knee surgery following the injury he sustained against Tranmere.

Goalkeeper James Belshaw could also be assessed after suffering a cut on his head from a high boot challenge against Salford in midweek.

Nineteen-year-old Luca Hoole is also doubtful for Saturday’s encounter.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal