No new injury worries for Grant McCann as Hull face Millwall

Grant McCann has reported no fresh injury concerns as his Hull side aim to make it four wins in a row against Millwall.

Tom Huddlestone returned off the bench in the midweek win at Cardiff and will be pushing to earn a starting place.

Defender Di’Shon Bernard is available again after missing the win over the Bluebirds due to suspension.

Lewie Coyle, Alfie Jones and Josh Emmanuel all remain on the long-term Tigers injury list.

Lions defender Jake Cooper is available following his suspension against Bournemouth for picking up a fifth booking of the season.

George Evans has been an unused substitute for the last two games since returning from a calf injury and will hope to feature.

Conor Mahoney will be absent for at least a couple of weeks after re-injuring his hamstring this week.

Boss Gary Rowett is expected to keep faith in Benik Afobe after the striker’s goal against the Cherries, while Tom Bradshaw and Sheyi Ojo are also in contention.