Brendan Rodgers hopes Jonny Evans overcomes thigh problem to face Watford

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 2:44 pm
Leicester defender Jonny Evans has been nursing a thigh problem. (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leicester defender Jonny Evans has been nursing a thigh problem. (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is hopeful Jonny Evans will be fit to face Watford.

The defender pulled out of Thursday’s 3-1 Europa League win over Legia Warsaw following the warm up with a thigh issue.

Daniel Amartey stands by to deputise again while the rested Jamie Vardy will return. Youri Tielemans (calf), Ricardo Pereira (hamstring), James Justin (knee) and Wesley Fofana (broken leg) remain out for the Foxes.

Watford duo Ismaila Sarr (knee) and Nicolas Nkoulou (hamstring) have been ruled out of the trip to the King Power Stadium after sustaining injuries in last weekend’s 4-1 win over Manchester United.

Juraj Kucka returns to contention following a one-match ban, while defender Christian Kabasele (hamstring) is back training but not expected to feature against the Foxes.

Ken Sema (knee), Francisco Sierralta (hamstring), Kwadwo Baah (ankle) and Peter Etebo (quad) remain sidelined for the Hornets.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Castagne, Thomas, Bertrand, Soyuncu, Nelson, Evans, Amartey, Vestergaard, Ndidi, Daley-Campbell, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Maddison, Albrighton, Barnes, Marcal-Madivadua, Lookman, Vardy, Perez, Iheanacho, Daka.

Watford provisional squad: Foster, Bachmann, Masina, Cathcart, Femenia, Ngakia, Rose, Troost-Ekong, Louza, Gosling, Tufan, Cleverley, Sissoko, Kucka, King, Dennis, Hernandez, Pedro, Fletcher.

