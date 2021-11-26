Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ben Chilwell out for at least six weeks following knee ligament injury

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 3:02 pm
Ben Chilwell will miss Chelsea’s match against Manchester United due to a knee ligament injury (Tess Derry/PA Images).
Ben Chilwell will miss Chelsea’s match against Manchester United due to a knee ligament injury (Tess Derry/PA Images).

Ben Chilwell will miss Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The England wing-back will be out for at least six weeks with a right knee ligament injury.

N’Golo Kante will also be out of Sunday’s game with a minor knee knock.

Romelu Lukaku will be in the match squad but is not fit enough to start after a niggling ankle problem.

Manchester United caretaker boss Michael Carrick will check on Fred and Luke Shaw ahead of the trip south.

Fred played on after twisting his ankle during Tuesday’s 2-0 Champions League win in Villarreal, a match Shaw missed having gone through concussion protocols for a second time this month after taking a blow to the head in last weekend’s 4-1 loss at Watford.

Captain Harry Maguire is suspended after seeing red at Vicarage Road, joining Paul Pogba, and Raphael Varane on the sidelines, with doubts also over Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani.

Provisional Chelsea squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Chalobah, Sarr, James, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Hudson-Odoi, Loftus-Cheek, Niguez, Jorginho, Barkley, Ziyech, Mount, Havertz, Werner, Pulisic, Lukaku.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Lindelof, Bailly, Dalot, Shaw, Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Mata, Lingard, Fred, Fernandes, Matic, Van De Beek, McTominay, Ronaldo, Martial, Rashford, Greenwood, Cavani.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal