Swansea at full strength for visit of Reading

Swansea manager Russell Martin has a full squad to select from for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship appointment with Reading.

But Martin could opt for changes after revealing there were a “few tired bodies” in camp following the midweek win at Barnsley.

Ryan Manning and Flynn Downes each avoided collecting fifth bookings of the season during the 2-0 success at Oakwell, which would have led to one-match bans.

Swans striker Michael Obafemi, who has made just one league start since his summer arrival from Southampton, was told he must improve his conditioning after being left out against the Tykes.

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic appears to have no fresh selection concerns.

Croatian forward Alen Halilovic returned from injury as a late substitute in the midweek defeat to Sheffield United.

He is once again pushing for inclusion, alongside Femi Azeez and Dejan Tetek, who were unused substitutes against the Blades following their recent absences.

Former England striker Andy Carroll is awaiting his first Royals start following a couple of cameo appearances.