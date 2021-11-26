Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Swansea at full strength for visit of Reading

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 3:33 pm
Russell Martin has an unchanged squad to pick from (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Russell Martin has an unchanged squad to pick from (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Swansea manager Russell Martin has a full squad to select from for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship appointment with Reading.

But Martin could opt for changes after revealing there were a “few tired bodies” in camp following the midweek win at Barnsley.

Ryan Manning and Flynn Downes each avoided collecting fifth bookings of the season during the 2-0 success at Oakwell, which would have led to one-match bans.

Swans striker Michael Obafemi, who has made just one league start since his summer arrival from Southampton, was told he must improve his conditioning after being left out against the Tykes.

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic appears to have no fresh selection concerns.

Croatian forward Alen Halilovic returned from injury as a late substitute in the midweek defeat to Sheffield United.

He is once again pushing for inclusion, alongside Femi Azeez and Dejan Tetek, who were unused substitutes against the Blades following their recent absences.

Former England striker Andy Carroll is awaiting his first Royals start following a couple of cameo appearances.

