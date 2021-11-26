Carlisle boss Keith Millen hoping for fitness boost ahead of Walsall visit

Carlisle boss Keith Millen is hoping that Joe Riley and Jack Armer will be ready to face Walsall at Brunton Park on Saturday.

Armer picked up an injury in United’s 2-1 loss to Exeter last weekend while Riley has been out for the last few games but both could return to action sooner than expected.

Gime Toure has returned to Carlisle after suffering a long-term injury whilst out on loan at Aldershot.

Lewis Alessandra (foot) is another long-term injury absentee for the side while Magnus Norman (leg), Josh Dixon (foot) and Lukas Jensen (wrist) are also set to be out again.

Walsall winger Brendan Kiernan is facing a race to be fit in time for Saturday’s clash in Cumbria.

The 29-year-old notched the winner against Port Vale in midweek but suffered a foot injury and was forced off early in the second half.

Rory Holden and Zak Mills are set to remain on the sidelines.

Matt Taylor’s men will be looking to make it back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.