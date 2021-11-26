Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Carlisle boss Keith Millen hoping for fitness boost ahead of Walsall visit

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 3:41 pm
Keith Millen will be hoping to have Joe Rile and Jack Armer back in time for Saturday (Clint Hughes/PA)
Carlisle boss Keith Millen is hoping that Joe Riley and Jack Armer will be ready to face Walsall at Brunton Park on Saturday.

Armer picked up an injury in United’s 2-1 loss to Exeter last weekend while Riley has been out for the last few games but both could return to action sooner than expected.

Gime Toure has returned to Carlisle after suffering a long-term injury whilst out on loan at Aldershot.

Lewis Alessandra (foot) is another long-term injury absentee for the side while  Magnus Norman (leg), Josh Dixon (foot) and Lukas Jensen (wrist) are also set to be out again.

Walsall winger Brendan Kiernan is facing a race to be fit in time for Saturday’s clash in Cumbria.

The 29-year-old notched the winner against Port Vale in midweek but suffered a foot injury and was forced off early in the second half.

Rory Holden and Zak Mills are set to remain on the sidelines.

Matt Taylor’s men will be looking to make it back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.

