Kieran Dowell hands Norwich fitness boost ahead of Wolves clash

Norwich midfielder Kieran Dowell could be back in contention for the Premier League match against Wolves at Carrow Road.

Dowell missed last weekend’s win over Southampton in Dean Smith’s first game as head coach through illness but has resumed training.

Centre-half Ozan Kabak has stepped up his own rehabilitation following glandular fever, while full-back Sam Byram (hamstring) is set to play for the under-23s again to get more match fitness and defender Christoph Zimmermann continues his recovery from ankle surgery.

Wolves will be without defender Willy Boly for the trip to Carrow Road.

The centre-back is sidelined after sustaining what boss Bruno Lage described as a muscular problem.

Bruno Jordao, Pedro Neto, Jonny and Yerson Mosquera all continue their own recoveries.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Williams, Gilmour, Sargent, Normann, Rashica, McLean, Pukki, Gunn, Giannoulis, Omobamidele, Kaback, Dowell, Rupp, Placheta, Lees-Melou, Tzolis, Cantwell, Idah

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Semedo, Kilman, Neves, Podence, Saiss, Moutinho, Jimenez, Hwang, Ruddy, Hoever, Marcal, Dendoncker, Cundle, Trincao, Fabio Silva, Traore