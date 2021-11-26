Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bertie Auld hailed as one of Celtic’s ‘greatest ambassadors’ at final farewell

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 4:27 pm
Mourners gathered for the funeral of Bertie Auld (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Bertie Auld was described as “one of the greatest ambassadors that Celtic Football Club could ever have wished for” as thousands of people gathered to say a final farewell.

Auld’s funeral service took place at St Mary’s in Calton in the east end of Glasgow, the church whose hall held the meeting that led to the establishment of the club in 1887.

Former managers Neil Lennon and Brendan Rodgers were among those who joined Auld’s family, including wife Liz and children Robert and Susan.

Former players included Dixie Deans, John Clark, George McCluskey, Frank McAvennie, Joe Miller and Tom Boyd.

Current manager Ange Postecoglou was present along with his first-team squad to pay their respects following Auld’s death at the age of 83 following a battle with dementia.

Among those speaking was Auld’s fellow Lisbon Lion, Jim Craig, who recounted the story of his team-mate launching into song in the tunnel beside a bemused Inter Milan team ahead of Celtic’s European Cup final triumph in 1967.

Praising Auld’s perceptive powers, Craig said of their opponents: “I have to admit they looked great, by the way. Tanned and oiled, their cashmere strip a thing of beauty, their boots gleaming, they just looked the part.

“We, on the other hand, were, to use a Scottish expression, peely-wally by comparison, our three days in the Portuguese sun giving us red blotches on our cheeks and that was about it.

Jim Craig
Jim Craig ahead of Bertie Auld’s funeral service (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“It was a European Cup final, our biggest match of the season, and, like me, I suspect everyone was a bit on the apprehensive side.

“I have always thought Bertie noticed this and immediately raised his voice and launched into the Celtic Song. After a minute or two, we all joined in and it certainly helped us to cope with the big occasion.

“The Inter guys were less impressed. From the looks on their faces, I always thought that their reaction was: ‘What the blazes is this we are playing?’ They would soon know.”

Finishing his speech, Craig fought back tears and said: “Bertie Auld was a great Celt and, equally importantly, a very nice man. May he rest in peace.”

Bertie Auld Funeral
A tribute to Bertie Auld is displayed at Celtic Park (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The former Celtic director, Lord Willie Haughey, described Auld’s friendship with his former team-mates.

“We became really close during the great Jimmy Johnstone’s illness,” Lord Haughey said.

“It was during this period that I realised what great friendship was. His love for Jinky was immeasurable. In the last 18 months of the wee man’s life, Bertie visited him every single day. The bond that they had was a joy to behold.

“I can say without fear of contradiction, Bertie Auld’s personality, his charisma, his charm, but especially his humour, kept the wee man with us at least an extra year.

Bertie Auld
Bertie Auld at Celtic Park (Richard Sellers/PA)

“When Tommy Gemmell was taken ill and went into a nursing home, Bertie went to see him every single day. He had big Tam laughing and joking right to the very end.

“Bertie adored being a Lisbon Lion because he believed that kept him connected to the club forever. He was certainly right about that.

“Over the past 50 years, Tommy Burns and Bertie Auld are the two greatest ambassadors that Celtic Football Club could ever have wished for.

“Since Tommy’s passing, Bertie has carried the baton himself. He has worked tirelessly protecting and enhancing the proud reputation of our great club. He travelled far and wide to attend Celtic supporter events. He drove thousands of miles across the UK and Ireland. He never let anyone down.”

Bertie Auld Funeral
The funeral cortege for Bertie Auld passes Celtic Park (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Auld’s nephew, Ian Cairns, explained there was no “filter” between his public persona and how he was with his family.

“My son was looking through the internet and he brought up an interview that my Uncle Bert had where he was talking about my grandad,” he added.

“And on it he tells you the story of when he signed for Celtic and my Daddy Joe says: ‘Son, at this club, if you entertain these fans they will love you forever and you will never be forgotten.’ Well Bertie, you entertained us all.”

Thousands of supporters later gathered outside Celtic Park and sang the Celtic Song as Auld’s coffin was driven past. After his family thanked well-wishers and viewed tributes, a chorus of You’ll Never Walk Alone rang out as they got back in their cars.

