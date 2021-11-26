Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Sean Dyche hopes Conte connection takes time at Tottenham

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 4:29 pm
Sean Dyche’s side have lost only one of their last seven Premier League games (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Sean Dyche's side have lost only one of their last seven Premier League games (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche hopes Antonio Conte takes a little while longer to settle into his new role as Tottenham manager as the two sides meet at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Conte made a winning start against Leeds last week but Tottenham slipped to an embarrassing defeat on Thursday to Europa Conference League minnows NS Mura in Slovenia.

The former Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan manager admitted afterwards that “the level at Tottenham is not so high” and Dyche is keen to cash in on any uncertainty.

Dyche said: “It will be helpful if it does take time because we play them very quickly.

“There’s no two ways about the manager knowing his stuff and to be honest, the players know their stuff.

“It’s just sometimes you need the connection between what you’re trying to achieve tactically, a change of culture, change of manager, and getting the best out of the players.

“The manager needs to get the best out of them, that’s his job, and his record suggests he will over time.

“I really hope he doesn’t this weekend, that would be helpful, but they don’t lack talent that’s for sure.”

Burnley have lost only one of their last seven league games but remain in the bottom three, while Conte will be demanding a positive reaction from his players.

Dyche said: “We’re going to have to be well aware of the strengths they’ve got.

“But equally, we’re on a nice little run. Our performances – I’ve said most of the season actually, but certainly recently – we look a threat, we can score goals at the moment.

“We still focus on ourselves and obviously we are aware of a change of manager, change of culture at Tottenham, so that may take time.”

Burnley’s solitary league win this season was against Brentford at the end of October and they have drawn six other top-flight matches.

“Often it’s been down to taking chances, not about managing the game, more about chances created that we haven’t taken,” Dyche said.

“We’re looking more of a threat over the last couple of weeks, probably four or five games, that’s for sure.

“Early season, we were actually playing pretty well, I felt, but the balance has to be right at both ends and we’ve tightened that up a little bit.”

The Clarets will be without suspended pair James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood but both Jay Rodriguez and Matej Vydra are expected to overcome “a bit of muscle tightness”.

Dyche confirmed striker Ashley Barnes is likely to be out for several weeks after missing last Saturday’s 3-3 home draw against Crystal Palace due to a torn thigh muscle.

