Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson pushing for Liverpool starts

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will not have any of his injured players back for the visit of Southampton.

The Reds boss will, therefore, again be selecting from the same squad which featured against Porto in the Champions League in midweek, with Virgil Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Diogo Jota all set to return after being rested.

Left-back Andy Robertson came off the bench against Porto and is set to regain his place from Kostas Tsimikas, who has started the last two matches due to the Scotland captain’s injury, while Jordan Henderson could return to midfield.

Southampton will have Nathan Redmond and Moussa Djenepo back in contention at Anfield.

Redmond missed last weekend’s 2-1 loss at Norwich due to the birth of a child, while fellow winger Djenepo has overcome a knock.

Defender Jack Stephens is back in training following more than two months out with a knee injury but is not expected to feature. Midfielder Stuart Armstrong remains sidelined with a calf issue.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Salah, Jota, Mane, Kelleher, Williams, Konate, Phillips, Tsimikas, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Milner, Morton, Minamino, Origi.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Forster, Walker-Peters, Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Lyanco, Perraud, Valery, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Smallbone, Elyounoussi Walcott, Djenepo, Tella, A. Armstrong, Adams, Broja, Long.