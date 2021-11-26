Cantona’s anniversary and captain Cummins – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 26.

Soccer

Manchester United remembered a landmark moment in their history.

Wayne Rooney and friends toasted another former United favourite.

Great night for the premier of #Robbo – a film about the life and career of @bryanrobson. Brilliant watch. Legend! 🎥👏🙌 #mufc #england pic.twitter.com/iBlqhlt6lG — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) November 26, 2021

Eddie Howe geared up for his belated arrival in the Newcastle dugout.

#NUFC can confirm that Eddie Howe will be in the dugout for tomorrow's game at the Emirates Stadium after returning a negative Covid test this morning. pic.twitter.com/BxdTVMdJtN — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 26, 2021

Ben Chilwell faced up to a spell on the sidelines.

Very frustrating picking up an injury in a moment like this when I am really enjoying my football and playing in this team. I will do everything I can to get back on the pitch as soon as possible. Thank you for all the messages of support. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JYvd2Vs13C — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) November 26, 2021

Tottenham reflected on a night to forget in Slovenia.

While their conquerors continued to enjoy their moment in the spotlight.

Clubs supported the Rainbow Laces campaign in support of LGBTQ+ equality.

Ahead of our @stonewalluk #RainbowLaces game this weekend, Jürgen and @MeikaylaMoore sat down to discuss the importance of LGBT+ awareness and inclusion in football 🏳️‍🌈 #RedTogether pic.twitter.com/JBV097nZ4Z — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 26, 2021

Rainbow lights switched on across the front of Anfield’s Main Stand in support of our @stonewalluk #RainbowLaces game tomorrow. 🏳️‍🌈 #RedTogether pic.twitter.com/R8fQOvwP1n — Craig Evans (@CraigEvans_LFC) November 26, 2021

Ahead of our #RainbowLaces game this weekend, we’re celebrating @ChelseaPride_ 🎉 We’re proud to work side by side with Chelsea Pride and applaud all of their achievements. 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/qHhpOYq9VQ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 26, 2021

"It's really important to us and our community as well." 💙 Paul Barber on @StonewallUK's Rainbow Laces campaign. 👇 pic.twitter.com/5RRVuKpsbE — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) November 26, 2021

Our @CSFFootballEd students wore their #RainbowLaces ahead of training today. 👊 𝗟𝗮𝗰𝗲 𝘂𝗽 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗸 𝘂𝗽 🌈 @stonewalluk pic.twitter.com/YetVK8BbL7 — Norwich City CSF (@NorwichCityCSF) November 26, 2021

Football should be for everyone ❤️ We're supporting the #RainbowLaces campaign and raising awareness of LGBTQ+ inclusion in football 🌈 @ShivMeaker tells her story. pic.twitter.com/g4vPLtObR3 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) November 26, 2021

“I want to ride my bicycle…”

𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐃: Great acrobatic goals! 😎 Who did it best in the Champions League? 👇#UCL pic.twitter.com/LchYukjCuw — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 26, 2021

Millie Bright looked forward to her first game as England women’s captain.

Celtic said goodbye to a club great.

🦁 The funeral of Bertie Auld took place today as the #CelticFC family said a final farewell to the Lisbon Lion legend. Rest in peace, Bertie 💚🔟#YNWA 🍀 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) November 26, 2021

Chris Kamara saw welcome signs of progress.

In May 1976 after playing 4Pompey at Sunderland,Team bus stopped for fish&chips in Wetherby.All players piled in pub opposite & I was told we don’t serve your kind in here 🤦🏾‍♂️ last night over 3,000 people turned up to see me put on the Crimbo lights🎄The world is a better place 😊 — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) November 26, 2021

West Brom paid tribute to late assistant manager Frank Burrows at their Friday night game with Nottingham Forest.

Hartlepool fans ‘hanging’ at Vale Park on Saturday may notice a theme to the musical backdrop…

🎵 | Vale Park Playlist Check out the ‘set list’ for tomorrow’s fixture with @Official_HUFC at Vale Park! 👀 Which song is your favourite? 🙌 👂- https://t.co/VViF0OUpNQ#PVFC | #UTV pic.twitter.com/D1xCMGJuqo — Port Vale FC (@OfficialPVFC) November 26, 2021

Cricket

Pat Cummins celebrated being made Australia captain ahead of the Ashes.

The 47th captain of the Australian men's Test cricket team! @patcummins30 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/bM4QefTATt — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) November 26, 2021

I feel incredibly honored, privileged and excited to be named the Australian Mens Test Captain. I’ll be trying my best and can’t wait to get started at the Gabba in a couple of weeks! Also very lucky to have my man @steve_smith49 alongside me as VC. #ashes pic.twitter.com/iVPurweQP7 — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) November 26, 2021

The new vice-captain (and one-time captain) offered his congratulations.

As did another man who knows a thing or two about the role.

He's come a long way since I presented him his baggy green in South Africa! Got no doubt @patcummins30 is ready to be Test captain and is suited to the job. Having Smith alongside him as vice captain will be an invaluable help. https://t.co/rsBWr9LZWt — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) November 26, 2021

Boxing

Tyson Fury passed on his unconventional preparation tips to half-brother Tommy.

"It teaches you to relax and enjoy – and that's what fighting is about." @Tyson_Fury admits he had a few pints before the first Wilder fight and has been advising Tommy to do the same 🍻 #PaulFury pic.twitter.com/XKn1abCvn1 — SportsJOE (@SportsJOE_UK) November 26, 2021

Rugby league

The two codes united as ex-England rugby union forward Simon Shaw and South Africa captain Siya Kolisi raised £10,000 for Rob Burrow’s Motor Neurone Disease appeal.