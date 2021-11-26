Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cantona’s anniversary and captain Cummins – Friday’s sporting social

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 6:11 pm
Pat Cummins, left, and Millie Bright, right, have new captaincy roles while Manchester United recalled the arrival of Eric Cantona (Mike Egerton/Malcolm Croft/Tim Goode/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 26.

Soccer

Manchester United remembered a landmark moment in their history.

Wayne Rooney and friends toasted another former United favourite.

Eddie Howe geared up for his belated arrival in the Newcastle dugout.

Ben Chilwell faced up to a spell on the sidelines.

Tottenham reflected on a night to forget in Slovenia.

While their conquerors continued to enjoy their moment in the spotlight.

Clubs supported the Rainbow Laces campaign in support of LGBTQ+ equality.

“I want to ride my bicycle…”

Millie Bright looked forward to her first game as England women’s captain.

Celtic said goodbye to a club great.

Chris Kamara saw welcome signs of progress.

West Brom paid tribute to late assistant manager Frank Burrows at their Friday night game with Nottingham Forest.

Hartlepool fans ‘hanging’ at Vale Park on Saturday may notice a theme to the musical backdrop…

Cricket

Pat Cummins celebrated being made Australia captain ahead of the Ashes.

The new vice-captain (and one-time captain) offered his congratulations.

Boxing

Tyson Fury passed on his unconventional preparation tips to half-brother Tommy.

Rugby league

The two codes united as ex-England rugby union forward Simon Shaw and South Africa captain Siya Kolisi raised £10,000 for Rob Burrow’s Motor Neurone Disease appeal.

