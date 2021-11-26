Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Livingston boss David Martindale prepared for battle against ‘new Rangers’

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 6:25 pm
Livingston manager David Martindale faces a new adversary on Sunday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Livingston manager David Martindale faces a new adversary on Sunday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Livingston manager David Martindale is looking forward to pitting his wits against another high-profile manager as he prepares for Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s first domestic match in charge of Rangers.

Livi took five points off Steven Gerrard’s Rangers during the former England captain’s spell in charge and are looking to catch the new man off guard at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Sunday.

Van Bronckhorst began his reign with a 2-0 win over Sparta Prague on Thursday to lead Rangers into the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Martindale said: “I was at the game and they were very, very good. Good on the counter-attack, changed the system slightly. I don’t want to go into too much about what I learned but subtle differences and little tweaks here and there, changed the personnel in the system.

“We are coming up against some top, top players so we need to impose our game plan on Rangers.

“But I am looking forward to playing against a new Rangers team. I know it’s not a new team but there’s different philosophies coming from Giovanni, so I am looking forward to that.

“It’s a new challenge. I think we can all agree, in Scottish football playing against each other three or four times a year, it can become a bit stale. So a new manager coming in heightens it slightly.

“When you look at Giovanni, he has had a fantastic career. Steven was a massive loss to Scottish football because the marketing and exposure Steven alone brought to Scottish football was phenomenal. Brendan Rodgers brought something very similar at Celtic.

“Giovanni has played in Scotland with a very successful Rangers team, played 100 games for Barcelona, he was captain of the Netherlands in the 2010 World Cup final. So to bring someone of Giovanni’s stature to Scottish football is fantastic.”

Former Feyenoord boss Van Bronckhorst dispensed with Gerrard’s favoured 4-3-3 system and played two wide men and an attacking midfielder behind Alfredo Morelos.

However, Martindale will not have to make major changes to his game plan.

“There will be tactical tweaks in there, but I had a strong suspicion they were going to change their shape slightly,” he said.

“You have got to adapt slightly to that but you are still coming up against the same players and Rangers have got some top players.

“We have got to try and use Rangers’ schedule of late – played on Sunday and Thursday. We will have had eight days’ rest.”

