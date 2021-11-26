Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Paul Heckingbottom begins second tenure as Blades boss without John Fleck

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 6:33 pm
Sheffield United will be without John Fleck when they host Bristol City on Sunday (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Sheffield United will be without John Fleck when they host Bristol City on Sunday (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Paul Heckingbottom will begin his second spell in charge of Sheffield United this year when they host Bristol City on Sunday.

The 44-year-old’s first stint was as an 11-match caretaker fighting the tide of inevitable relegation from the Premier League last season, but this time he is the manager on a five-and-a-half-year contract after Slavisa Jokanovic was sacked on Thursday.

Jokanovic switched to three at the back in his last few games, and Blades fans can expect more of the same under Heckingbottom. It remains to be seen what, if any, changes Heckingbottom might make to the team, particularly as Jokanovic won his final game in charge against Reading on Tuesday night.

However, one player who will not be available is John Fleck after the midfielder collapsed on the pitch during that 1-0 victory.

City will be without Joe Williams after the midfielder suffered another hamstring injury this week.

The 24-year-old, having only recently returned from a month-long absence with a hamstring problem, was forced out of the win against Stoke on the hour mark.

Robins boss Nigel Pearson has said it is a new issue and not a recurrence of his previous injury and the club are awaiting the results of scans to determine how long he will be on the sidelines for this time.

Matty James (foot) is nearing a return while fellow midfielder Andy King and full-back George Tanner are still recovering from their hamstring problems.

