Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Festy Ebosele set to be available for Derby against QPR

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 6:51 pm
Derby are hopeful that Festy Ebosele will be fit and available against QPR (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Derby are hopeful that Festy Ebosele will be fit and available against QPR (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Festy Ebosele should be fit when Derby host QPR on Monday night.

The teenager started on the right wing against Fulham on Wednesday but was forced off with cramp as the Rams earned a creditable goalless draw against the Championship leaders.

The hamstring injury Sam Baldock suffered in the home win over Bournemouth is set to keep the forward out for “a few weeks”, according to Rams boss Wayne Rooney.

Left-back Lee Buchanan will be sidelined for between six and eight weeks with the knee injury he sustained against the Cherries.

QPR will check on the fitness of captain Stefan Johansen.

The midfielder suffered an impact injury around the glute area during the midweek victory against Huddersfield and he is being assessed.

Johansen is one of four Rangers players who is being monitored ahead of the trip to Pride Park. Andre Gray (knee), Lyndon Dykes (ankle) and Moses Odubajo (hamstring) have all missed the wins over Luton and Huddersfield but manager Mark Warburton is hopeful the extra day’s break due the match being played on Monday may work in their favour.

Jordy de Wijs’ calf problem is likely to keep the defender sidelined until the new year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal