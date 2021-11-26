Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Christian Doidge ruled out of St Johnstone clash after losing red card appeal

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 7:39 pm
Christian Doidge lost his appeal (Alan Rennie/PA)
Christian Doidge lost his appeal (Alan Rennie/PA)

Hibernian striker Christian Doidge has lost an appeal against his midweek red card and will miss Saturday’s cinch Premiership contest with St Johnstone.

Doidge and Martin Boyle will both miss the Perth trip after being sent off against Ross County.

Ryan Porteous is available after serving a ban in Dingwall while Jamie Murphy has a chance of being back in the squad following injury. Melker Hallberg, Kyle Magennis, Danny MacKay and Sean Mackie are all set to remain on the sidelines.

St Johnstone could include newly signed attacker Viv Solomon-Otabor in their squad as they are set to be without four key players for the visit of Hibernian.

Stevie May (knee), Glenn Middleton (hamstring) and David Wotherspoon (knee) have all recently been ruled out for several weeks with injury, while striker Chris Kane is suspended following his red card against St Mirren in the last league game.

On-loan St Mirren midfielder Cammy MacPherson is set to return after being ineligible for the last two games.

