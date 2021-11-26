Christian Doidge ruled out of St Johnstone clash after losing red card appeal

Hibernian striker Christian Doidge has lost an appeal against his midweek red card and will miss Saturday’s cinch Premiership contest with St Johnstone.

Doidge and Martin Boyle will both miss the Perth trip after being sent off against Ross County.

Ryan Porteous is available after serving a ban in Dingwall while Jamie Murphy has a chance of being back in the squad following injury. Melker Hallberg, Kyle Magennis, Danny MacKay and Sean Mackie are all set to remain on the sidelines.

St Johnstone could include newly signed attacker Viv Solomon-Otabor in their squad as they are set to be without four key players for the visit of Hibernian.

Stevie May (knee), Glenn Middleton (hamstring) and David Wotherspoon (knee) have all recently been ruled out for several weeks with injury, while striker Chris Kane is suspended following his red card against St Mirren in the last league game.

On-loan St Mirren midfielder Cammy MacPherson is set to return after being ineligible for the last two games.