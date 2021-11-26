Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Celtic captains past and present to pay tribute to Bertie Auld before Dons game

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 7:43 pm
Scott Brown embraces Bertie Auld (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Scott Brown embraces Bertie Auld (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Celtic captain Callum McGregor will join with predecessor Scott Brown when further tributes are paid to Bertie Auld on Sunday.

An Aberdeen team led out by Brown are the fitting visitors for the first match at Celtic Park since Auld died at the age of 83.

Fans paid tribute to the Lisbon Lion at last weekend’s Hampden win against St Johnstone and thousands gathered to say a final farewell outside Celtic Park following the European Cup winner’s funeral on Friday.

But many more will add their voice to the respects paid ahead of Sunday’s cinch Premiership contest.

A Celtic statement read: “The club with current captain Callum McGregor and former captain Scott Brown, will also pay tribute to Bertie pre-match at the Aberdeen game on Sunday, November 28, on what is set to be a special day for the Celtic family, as we come together once more to honour and remember the legendary Bertie Auld.

“All supporters attending the game on Sunday are encouraged to arrive early and be in your seats for 2:50pm ahead of kick-off.”

Brown got to know Auld well during his 14 years at Parkhead and wrote a personal tribute to him on Instagram last week.

“I am devastated to hear of the passing of the legend, Lion and dear friend, Bertie Auld,” he said.

“He was the happiest man in the world and always had time to share his amazing stories with supporters, players and staff.

“Bertie lit up a room when he walked in and filled it with lots of laughter (and singing.) He truly was Mr. Celtic.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to Bertie’s family and friends.”

