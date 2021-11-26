Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Tom Rogic and Carl Starfeldt close to Celtic comebacks

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 7:47 pm
Tom Rogic is close to a return (PA)
Tom Rogic is close to a return (PA)

Tom Rogic and Carl Starfelt are closing in on returns from hamstring injuries as Celtic prepare to host Aberdeen in the cinch Premiership.

Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis has missed the last two games with a knee problem.

Christopher Jullien is building up his fitness in training after recovering from a long-term knee injury, and fellow defender Greg Taylor is working his way back from a shoulder problem.

Aberdeen will be without the suspended Funso Ojo after they were unable to get his controversial dismissal at Dundee United last weekend overturned.

David Bates returns from injury, while Lewis Ferguson is available after suspension.

Calvin Ramsay, Declan Gallagher and Matty Kennedy are set to remain on the sidelines along with long-term absentees Mikey Devlin and Andy Considine.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal