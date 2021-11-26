Dundee midfielder Jordan McGhee to miss Motherwell clash after knee surgery By Press Association November 26, 2021, 7:59 pm Jordan McGhee misses out (David Young/PA) Dundee midfielder Jordan McGhee drops out for the cinch Premiership encounter with Motherwell after undergoing minor knee surgery. But Leigh Griffiths returns to the squad after missing the defeat against parent club Celtic before the international break. Alex Jakubiak (shoulder), Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) and Shaun Byrne (knee) remain out while Max Anderson (niggle) is a doubt. Motherwell have Kevin Van Veen and Jordan Roberts back in their squad after missing the win over Hearts. Van Veen returns from suspension while Roberts could not face his parent club. Alexander otherwise has an unchanged squad which means Mark O’Hara, Robbie Crawford, Liam Donnelly and Juhani Ojala will miss out again. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Motherwell beat 10-man Hearts as Connor Shields gets first goal for Steelmen Kevin van Veen misses out for Motherwell Joe Harper: Motherwell defeat shows how much Aberdeen are missing defender Andy Considine Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass ‘hopeful but not confident’ defensive injury crisis will ease for Dundee United clash