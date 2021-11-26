Ross County set to be at full strength again for Dundee United clash

Ross County could have a full squad again for the cinch Premiership clash with Dundee United.

County have reported no fresh injuries following the midweek win over Hibernian.

Jake Vokins is looking for a Premiership debut after returning to the bench following foot surgery.

Midfielder Calum Butcher is suspended for United following his red card against Aberdeen.

United will give Jeando Fuchs until the last minute to prove his fitness after the midfielder went off injured against the Dons.

Another midfielder, Dylan Levitt, remains out with a knock along with striker Marc McNulty (hamstring) but Adrian Sporle returns from injury.