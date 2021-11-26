Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Freddie Sears forces draw between Colchester and Newport with late leveller

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 9:47 pm
Freddie Sears forced a draw at Colchester (PA)

Freddie Sears cancelled out Dom Telford’s 14th goal of the season to earn Colchester a point from a 1-1 home draw with Newport.

The Welsh visitors had taken the lead through Telford’s spectacular first-half strike, which was also the 11th time he had netted in his last eight outings, and James Rowberry’s men created the best chances throughout.

In the first half, U’s keeper Jake Turner made an excellent double save to deny Oli Cooper and Courtney Baker-Richardson after Cole Skuse’s lazy pass had been intercepted close to the halfway line.

More sloppy Colchester play then saw the visitors take a 36th-minute lead when James Clarke pressured dallying midfielder Armando Dobra into surrendering possession 30 yards from his goal and passed to Telford, who curled a sublime edge-of-the-box effort into Turner’s top-right corner.

Telford went close with another terrific attempt just before the hour mark when he thumped a 20-yard drive against Turner’s right-hand post.

But the Exiles have not kept a clean sheet in their last 10 away matches and were forced to settle for a share of the spoils when sub Alan Judge’s ball through the left channel lured Joe Day out of his goal and Sears lifted a 15-yard shot into the unguarded net in the 78th minute.

