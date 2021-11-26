Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mikel Arteta admits Newcastle wealth will be challenge to rest of Premier League

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 10:31 pm Updated: November 26, 2021, 10:41 pm
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admits the rest of the Premier League will have to respond to Newcastle’s new-found wealth (John Walton/PA)
Mikel Arteta has admitted Newcastle’s riches will force the rest of the Premier League to react to the emergence of another potential powerhouse.

The Magpies’ new owners, who have the backing of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, have big plans for the ailing Tyneside giant, which spent much of previous owner Mike Ashley’s 14-year reign treading water.

Having seen the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City revitalised by huge cash injections in recent years, Gunners boss Arteta is aware of what Newcastle, who head for the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, could become and what that would mean for their competitors.

Eddie Howe is presented
Newcastle’s new owners have appointed Eddie Howe as manager (Owen Humphreys/PA)

He said: “It’s going to raise the level, for sure, because the ambition, first of all, at the club, it will be there and when the ambition is there, then normally the club is going to make decisions to fulfil those ambitions and then the level is going to rise.

“That’s the beauty of this league. What happens is bringing in new players, improving even the way we sell the product of the Premier League on a much broader level has a consequence that we are in the best league in the world and we have the best managers and the best players, the best facilities and that’s part of it.”

Asked if Arsenal and their counterparts would have to respond to that, Arteta added: “Absolutely, and the demands will be better, so we have to be better and we have to find the right resources and ideas and commitment to go another step forward.”

Newcastle’s brighter future – in the short term at least – could depend on their ability to drag themselves out of a dreadful start to the new season which has seen them win none of their first 12 games, a run which has thrust them once again into the midst of a relegation scrap.

They last won at the Emirates in 2010 and, while Arsenal will run out still smarting from last weekend’s 4-0 drubbing at Liverpool, the odds will be heavily stacked against them.

Arteta is expecting much more from his players this time around after a few home truths were aired in the dressing room at Anfield.

He said: “We needed more from the team at the weekend when the game changed. We had a period of 15, 20 minutes in the second half when we struggled and the game just got away from our hands.

“It’s not something about individuals, it was about the collective.”

