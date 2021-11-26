Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hayden Mullins sings Freddie Sears’ praises after Colchester draw with Newport

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 11:01 pm
Hayden Mullins was full of praise for Freddie Sears (Nigel French/PA)
Hayden Mullins was full of praise for Freddie Sears (Nigel French/PA)

Colchester manager Hayden Mullins declared that Freddie Sears is an example for all young players after the 31-year-old striker earned the Essex outfit a 1-1 home draw with Newport.

Sears, who played with Mullins in the Premier League for West Ham, grabbed his eighth goal of the season for the U’s to cancel out Dom Telford’s 14th in 2021-22 for the visitors.

But it was the quality of how Sears found space for his 78th-minute finish – his fifth goal in seven outings – that impressed Mullins most.

“It was a goal of real quality and, if any youngsters get the chance, they should look at his movement for it, because he made three subtle moves to get in,” the U’s boss said. “He’s been making those runs for the last three or four weeks and he’s getting his rewards.

“His finish was also top class on his left foot. The keeper was in no man’s land, but it’s still a tough finish from that angle.”

Mullins was also happy with the spirit his side showed to build on the 3-1 home triumph over high-flying Exeter just three nights earlier.

He added: “I’m really pleased with the character the players showed to get back into the game having been down for so long and having not started very well. We were slow and didn’t look like ourselves and I think Tuesday took a lot out of us.

“We gave the ball away too many times and did that close to our goal too many times, which happened for their goal. We were the masters of our own downfall during the first half, but the players will learn from that.”

Newport boss James Rowberry refused to accept, however, that his players had been affected by a punishing schedule that had handed them long trips to Crawley and Colchester in the space of three days.

He did not make a single substitution at the JobServe Community Stadium and argued: “The fact that we didn’t win was nothing to do with the mileage we have been doing because we had enough chances to win. I didn’t make any changes because I didn’t feel that I needed to.

“I’m as disappointed and as frustrated by the game as I have been during my time as manager because the only thing our keeper had to do was pick the ball out of the net. They had a fair bit of possession but did not threaten our goal and we had so many chances to win the game, but we were just not clinical enough.”

Goalkeeper Joe Day was caught stranded out of his goal for Sears’ 78th-minute leveller, but Rowberry insisted: “I won’t criticise my players to the media. I made that commitment to myself and them when I started the job and we win, lose or draw as a collective.”

