Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Wilfred Ndidi thanks Claudio Ranieri for ‘fantastic’ Leicester move

By Press Association
November 27, 2021, 11:17 am
Wilfred Ndidi joined Leicester from Genk in January 2017 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Wilfred Ndidi joined Leicester from Genk in January 2017 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wilfred Ndidi has paid tribute to Claudio Ranieri for giving him his Premier League shot.

The midfielder was Ranieri’s final signing at the Foxes when he joined from Genk for £17million in January 2017.

The Italian returns to the King Power Stadium with Watford on Sunday, the first time he has visited as a manager since he was sacked in 2017, just nine months after winning a shock Premier League title.

Ndidi has made 188 appearances for the Foxes, helping them win the FA Cup last season, and thanked Ranieri for having faith in him.

“I’m very grateful to him because he gave me the opportunity to come to Leicester and play in the Premier League for the first time,” Ndidi said.

“That was a really important move in my career, so I’ll always remember it. Joining Leicester City has been fantastic for me. It’s a great club.”

The Nigeria international, 24, scored in Thursday’s 3-1 Europa League win over Legia Warsaw which left the Foxes’ European destiny in their own hands ahead of their final Group C game at Napoli next month.

It was a welcome victory after an inconsistent Premier League campaign, with the side having won just twice in their last nine games to leave them 12th – although just four points off the top six.

“It’s really tight at the moment, which makes this busy period of games really important,” Ndidi told the club’s official site. “For us, as a team, this is the perfect time to turn things around.

“We’ve shown before how strong we can be when we have momentum and, if we can start putting that together in the Premier League, we’ll see the benefits in the table. We know what we’re capable of and we’re striving to reach our top level.

“We’re expecting a tough game but one which provides a great opportunity to build confidence and pick up points.

“They had a great result against Manchester United in their last game so we know they will be feeling good but we’re playing at home, in front of our fans, and we believe we can get the win.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal