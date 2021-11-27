Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tranmere and Bangor races first fixtures to fall victim to Storm Arwen

By Press Association
November 27, 2021, 11:23 am
Tranmere’s Prenton Park suffered storm damage. (Tim Goode/PA)
Tranmere's Prenton Park suffered storm damage. (Tim Goode/PA)

Tranmere’s game with Stevenage and the jump racing meet at Bangor have been called off as sport began to feel the force of Storm Arwen.

The Sky Bet League Two game at Prenton Park was postponed on Saturday morning with Rovers confirming the high winds were to blame.

“Damage from Storm Arwen has resulted in a small section of the main stand roof being blown off and a significant amount of roof signage and guttering has been blown down,” a statement read.

“The (safety advisory group)have advised that it is not safe to proceed with the game until the roof has been properly inspected. Whilst this is a big disappointment, the safety of fans is of course everyone’s primary concern.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

Bangor’s card of seven races has also been called off, with the course having suffered damage overnight.

