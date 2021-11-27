Ollie Crankshaw hits hat-trick as Stockport thrash Wealdstone By Press Association November 27, 2021, 5:11 pm Ollie Crankshaw netted a hat-trick for Stockport (Zac Goodwin/PA) Ollie Crankshaw scored a second-half hat-trick as Stockport rolled over Wealdstone 4-1. County went ahead in the 26th minute when Crankshaw’s effort was blocked and Scott Quigley snaffled up the rebound. Crankshaw doubled the advantage in the 62nd minute when he finished a well-worked move from the visitors. The winger tapped home from close range to make it three five minutes later and secured the match ball with a composed finish nine minutes from time before a late consolation from Ira Jackson Jr. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Keith end losing run with victory against Nairn County Stockport hit five to get the better of struggling King’s Lynn Stockport produce stunning comeback to beat Bolton in FA Cup thriller Bromley score from late goalmouth scramble to earn draw at Stockport