Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jack Payne penalty gives Swindon draw against Harrogate

By Press Association
November 27, 2021, 5:15 pm
Jack Payne (PA)
Jack Payne (PA)

Jack Payne’s 83rd-minute penalty saved Swindon from defeat as he scored for the third consecutive game in a 1-1 home draw against Harrogate.

Jack Diamond threatened to open the scoring within the first 10 minutes as a breakdown in communication inside the Swindon box resulted in his chipped effort being cleared off the line by defender Rob Hunt.

The home side failed to act on the early warning signs however and Diamond broke the deadlock in the 24th minute after first outmuscling Kaine Kesler-Hayden before nutmegging the oncoming JoJo Wollacott to deservedly give Harrogate the lead.

A change in tactics from Swindon boss Ben Garner failed to get Swindon back on level terms as the visitors defended resolutely to maintain their lead as half-time arrived.

There was little to excite the home fans for large periods of the second half until substitute Jayden Mitchell-Lawson was brought down by Harrogate’s Lewis Page with referee Alan Young pointing to the spot as Payne scored to ensure points were shared in Wiltshire.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal