Jack Payne penalty gives Swindon draw against Harrogate

Jack Payne’s 83rd-minute penalty saved Swindon from defeat as he scored for the third consecutive game in a 1-1 home draw against Harrogate.

Jack Diamond threatened to open the scoring within the first 10 minutes as a breakdown in communication inside the Swindon box resulted in his chipped effort being cleared off the line by defender Rob Hunt.

The home side failed to act on the early warning signs however and Diamond broke the deadlock in the 24th minute after first outmuscling Kaine Kesler-Hayden before nutmegging the oncoming JoJo Wollacott to deservedly give Harrogate the lead.

A change in tactics from Swindon boss Ben Garner failed to get Swindon back on level terms as the visitors defended resolutely to maintain their lead as half-time arrived.

There was little to excite the home fans for large periods of the second half until substitute Jayden Mitchell-Lawson was brought down by Harrogate’s Lewis Page with referee Alan Young pointing to the spot as Payne scored to ensure points were shared in Wiltshire.