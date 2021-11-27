Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bolton striker Elias Kachunga earns point against Cheltenham

By Press Association
November 27, 2021, 5:15 pm
Elias Kachunga scored the equaliser for Bolton (Martin Rickett/PA)
Elias Kachunga scored the equaliser for Bolton (Martin Rickett/PA)

Elias Kachunga’s stunning strike denied Cheltenham victory as Bolton battled to a 2-2 draw in Sky Bet League One.

The German striker struck in the 58th minute, cutting inside and curling a shot beyond the despairing dive of Robins goalkeeper Scott Flinders.

Bolton were forced to come from behind twice against the team which started the day one place above them in the table.

The lively Alfie May scored both Cheltenham goals, his first in the 14th minute as he latched onto a pass from Dan Crowley.

Bolton drew level in the 26th minute through Xavier Amaechi, who marked an impressive first start with a goal – stabbing the ball in from close range after the Cheltenham defence failed to clear Kieran Lee’s cross.

The Robins regained the lead in the fourth minute of time added on at the end of the first half. Once again it was May, producing a cool finish after Ellis Chapman’s through ball.

Kachunga’s fine solo strike just after the hour mark levelled things again for the hosts.

Bolton dominated the closing stages as they went in search of a winner but Cheltenham came closest to scoring when Kyle Joseph’s audacious effort was cleared for a corner.

