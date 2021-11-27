Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Late own goal sees Portsmouth edge to victory away against Gillingham

By Press Association
November 27, 2021, 5:17 pm
Danny Cowley saw his Portsmouth side score a late winner at Gillingham (Leila Coker/PA)
Jack Tucker’s late own goal earned Portsmouth a dramatic fourth consecutive League One victory in a 1-0 win against out-of-form Gillingham.

Only an acrobatic save from Gills goalkeeper Jamie Cumming prevented George Hirst from putting the visitors in front after just two minutes.

Danny Cowley’s side threatened again after 12 minutes, as Hirst’s curling effort was parried by Cumming before former Gillingham defender Mahlon Romeo squandered the rebound.

John Akinde wasted a brilliant chance to put the hosts in front shortly before the break as he tamely shot at Gavin Bazunu when through on goal.

Marcus Harness blazed an effort at Cumming at the end of a surging run into the Gills box as the visitors eyed an early second-half breakthrough.

The Gills, who are now without a league win in six games, had an appeal for a penalty turned down by referee Dean Whitestone after Akinde and Bazunu tangled in the box.

Midfielder Danny Lloyd fired high and wide after 72 minutes having linked up neatly with Akinde in the build-up.

With the game looking set to end goalless, substitute Michael Jacobs’ shot from an acute angle deflected off the luckless Tucker and past Cumming three minutes into stoppage time to give the visitors the victory.

