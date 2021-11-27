Late own goal sees Portsmouth edge to victory away against Gillingham

Jack Tucker’s late own goal earned Portsmouth a dramatic fourth consecutive League One victory in a 1-0 win against out-of-form Gillingham.

Only an acrobatic save from Gills goalkeeper Jamie Cumming prevented George Hirst from putting the visitors in front after just two minutes.

Danny Cowley’s side threatened again after 12 minutes, as Hirst’s curling effort was parried by Cumming before former Gillingham defender Mahlon Romeo squandered the rebound.

John Akinde wasted a brilliant chance to put the hosts in front shortly before the break as he tamely shot at Gavin Bazunu when through on goal.

Marcus Harness blazed an effort at Cumming at the end of a surging run into the Gills box as the visitors eyed an early second-half breakthrough.

The Gills, who are now without a league win in six games, had an appeal for a penalty turned down by referee Dean Whitestone after Akinde and Bazunu tangled in the box.

Midfielder Danny Lloyd fired high and wide after 72 minutes having linked up neatly with Akinde in the build-up.

With the game looking set to end goalless, substitute Michael Jacobs’ shot from an acute angle deflected off the luckless Tucker and past Cumming three minutes into stoppage time to give the visitors the victory.