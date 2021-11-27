Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Yann Songo’o equaliser denies Keith Hill first win as Scunthorpe boss

By Press Association
November 27, 2021, 5:17 pm
Yann Songo’o earned Bradford a point (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Yann Songo’o earned Bradford a point (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Keith Hill is still looking for his first win as Scunthorpe manager after Yann Songo’o’s second-half equaliser earned Bradford a 1-1 draw.

Scunthorpe had made the most of having the strong wind behind them in the first half.

Alfie Beestin worried Bradford from two free-kicks, centre-half Emmanuel Onariase volleying over from close range and then Aaron Jarvis clearing the bar with a free header.

Bradford goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell scrambled at his near post to prevent a Beestin corner sneaking in before the pressure paid off five minutes before the break.

Ross Millen picked out Jarvis, who sent his header across O’Donnell to give Scunthorpe a deserved lead.

Bradford nearly took advantage of the elements when substitute Theo Robinson stabbed across goal.

But they levelled after 67 minutes, Songo’o stooping to head in Callum Cooke’s corner.

Bradford’s Alex Gilliead then almost scored against his former club when he hit a post from 20 yards.

But Scunthorpe were also denied by the woodwork as Millen’s cross ricocheted off Alex Perry and bounced off the bar.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal