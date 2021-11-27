Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunderland earn win over Cambridge after stunning strike from Nathan Broadhead

By Press Association
November 27, 2021, 5:19 pm
Nathan Broadhead scored the pick of the goals (David Davies/PA)
Nathan Broadhead’s superb strike earned Sunderland a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Cambridge.

The visitors went ahead for the first time on 15 minutes when, with the wind blowing heavily in his side’s favour, Alex Pritchard’s corner deceived everyone before going in off the far post.

Cambridge were level 12 minutes later following a neat move which resulted in Sam Smith firing a smart low finish which beat Ron-Thorben Hoffman at his near post.

Sunderland’s second goal to restore the lead nine minutes before half-time was a strike of the highest quality, with Broadhead swivelling before smashing an unstoppable effort into the top corner from outside the box.

The home side pressed relentlessly after the break, with Hoffman doing well to push Joe Ironside’s header wide following Wes Hoolahan’s free-kick eight minutes after the restart.

Hoolahan found James Brophy, whose effort took a critical deflection over from Lynden Gooch, and on 75 minutes Adam May fired only narrowly wide from distance, but Sunderland weathered the storm to secure the points.

