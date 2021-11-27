Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tristan Abrahams snatches late winner for Carlisle over Walsall

By Press Association
November 27, 2021, 5:23 pm
Carlisle hosted Walsall (Mike Egerton/PA)
Carlisle ended a 12-match winless run in League Two with a last-gasp Tristan Abrahams winner against Walsall.

Otis Khan went agonisingly close to opening the scoring inside sixty seconds as the travelling Saddlers raced out of the blocks, but his effort curled marginally wide of the target.

The Cumbrians weathered an early storm and grew into the fixture with an audacious Joe Riley lob causing Carl Rushworth problems, while Jordan Gibson struck the post with a cute effort.

Youngster Sam Fishburn, making his first start for the hosts a day after his 18th birthday, nearly made a dream impact but he miscued a strike from a promising position.

Walsall began the second half in similar fashion to the first as they looked to extend their unbeaten away run to six games, yet Mark Howard was equal to George Miller and Joss Labadie’s efforts.

Carlisle, who looked destined for a club-record sixth home league game without scoring, finally ended their nine-hour wait for a goal at Brunton Park with Abraham’s 88th-minute winner.

