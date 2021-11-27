Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stephen Crainey starts Fleetwood interim reign with draw at AFC Wimbledon

By Press Association
November 27, 2021, 5:25 pm
Stephen Crainey is the interim manager at Fleetwood (Richard Sellers/PA)
Callum Johnson’s header ensured Fleetwood avoided an eighth defeat in nine games during interim manager Stephen Crainey’s first game in charge.

In an entertaining 2-2 draw at AFC Wimbledon, Ged Garner fired Fleetwood into a first-half lead before strikes by Ayoub Assai and Luke McCormick turned the tables, only for Johnson to have the final say.

Earlier, the visitors thought they had taken an 18th-minute lead when Callum Morton beat home keeper Nik Tzanev at the second time of asking, but his effort was ruled out for a mysterious infringement.

The Cod Army did forge ahead, however, in the 35th minute when a Ben Heneghan blunder saw him give the ball away to Garner 40 yards from goal and the 23-year-old forward raced through the left channel before finishing confidently past Tzanev.

His goal meant the Dons had conceded first for a seventh successive home game.

But the hosts levelled with their first on-target shot when Anthony Hartigan’s free-kick from the left unsettled the Fleetwood defence and, after the ball broke fortuitously to Assai off McCormick, the Moroccan teenager found Alex Cairns’ bottom-left corner with a composed 10-yard finish in the 52nd minute.

McCormick then found Cairns’ top-left corner from a similar distance after a slick passing move down the left in the 79th minute.

The visitors secured a point five minutes later, however, when Johnson headed in Paddy Lane’s left-wing cross from four yards in front of a jubilant away end.

